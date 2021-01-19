The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $172.26. 7,604,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

