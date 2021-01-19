The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

