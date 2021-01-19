The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

