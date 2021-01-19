The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of WEDXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

