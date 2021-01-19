Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

