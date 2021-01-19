Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.88. 33,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,108. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average is $443.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

