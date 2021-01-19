Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 888,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

