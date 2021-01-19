Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,293,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

