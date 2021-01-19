Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

