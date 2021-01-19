Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,626 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,714. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

