Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $33,963.75 and $58,360.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00435219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

