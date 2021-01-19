Thugs Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $984,439.76 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $984,439.76 and $237.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00116636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00249112 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.32 or 0.97055298 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi.

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.