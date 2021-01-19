Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) Given a C$0.90 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 target price on Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) alerts:

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,698. The company has a market cap of C$100.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Titan Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.