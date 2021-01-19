Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.8 days.

Shares of TMTNF remained flat at $$70.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $74.03.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.