Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

TOSBF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

