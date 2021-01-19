Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 369 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

