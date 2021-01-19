Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $778.41. 638,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,822. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $790.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $719.64. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

