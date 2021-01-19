Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 118,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period.

DWX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,380. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

