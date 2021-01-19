Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.35% of Summit State Bank worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 4,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

