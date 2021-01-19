Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

KMB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

