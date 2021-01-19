Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. 3,524,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

