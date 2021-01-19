Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

