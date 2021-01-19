Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,880. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

