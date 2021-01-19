Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,454.40 ($19.00).

TPK stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,386 ($18.11). 477,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00.

In related news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Insiders have acquired 215 shares of company stock valued at $260,486 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

