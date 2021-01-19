Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. Trevali Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

