Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the construction company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.66.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.62. 25,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $3,008,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

