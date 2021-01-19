Trias (TRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $13,993.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.09 or 0.03930975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. Trias' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

