Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of J & J Snack Foods worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. 114,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $187.89.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

