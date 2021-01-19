Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $397.33. The stock had a trading volume of 647,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,695. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.94.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

