Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $22.08 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,077,000. Onto Innovation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 372,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,540. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

