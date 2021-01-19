Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Ambarella worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. 430,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,879. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

