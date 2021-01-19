Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,773 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Old National Bancorp worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 813,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,791. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

