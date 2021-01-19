Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 814,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,590. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

