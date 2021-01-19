Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 39,507 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,507 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Easterly Government Properties worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 688,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,152. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

