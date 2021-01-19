Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 93,367 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,367 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Omnicell worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 309,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

