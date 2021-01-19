Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

TRRSF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

