Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 7,286 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 984,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,560,404. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

