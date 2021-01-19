Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 458 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 53,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.05. 3,412,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.