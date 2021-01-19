Triton Wealth Management PLLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. 264,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

