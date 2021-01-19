Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 577,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,480. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $148.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.