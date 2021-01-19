Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $202,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Investment House LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 310,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

