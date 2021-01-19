Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 3,674 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,771,055 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

