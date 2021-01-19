Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

TGI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 683,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

