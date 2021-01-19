Truist Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $170.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,920. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

