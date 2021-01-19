Truist Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $209.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,170. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

