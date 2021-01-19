Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAG. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

