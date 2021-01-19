Truist Securiti Comments on Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

