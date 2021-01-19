TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 20,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,315. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $694.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $90,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

