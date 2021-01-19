Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Update

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,086 shares of company stock worth $29,731,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,909,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST traded up $23.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,824. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $196.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

