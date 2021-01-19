Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,276,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,533,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

